SHOW LOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Show Low Police Department is searching for a man who is considered "armed and dangerous" after allegedly shooting two people and fleeing the scene early Tuesday morning.
Police say they received reports of gunshots and people screaming in the Fawnbrook area of Show Low, Arizona around 3:46 a.m.
They say 29-year-old John Thomas was involved in an assault with his girlfriend when he shot two people who tried to intervene.
The two victims were flown to the Phoenix area for treatment for their injuries. It is unclear what condition they are currently in.
Police say Thomas fled from the area and police are still actively looking for him.
They say he is considered "armed and dangerous."
He is described as 6-foot-2-inches tall, 188 pound with brown hair and blue eyes with a full beard.
They say he was last seen wearing a black Rascal Flatts t-shirt, blue jeans and black combat style boots.
The investigation and search remains ongoing. Police say some businesses in the area may be on lock down and they advise travelers to avoid the area.
Police say if you see Thomas, do not approach or confront him and call the Show Low Police Department.
Anyone with information or leads on his whereabouts are also asked to call the Show Low Police Department at 928-537-5091.
