KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Surprise found an Amber Alert victim Tuesday morning, who went missing in Idaho, and was believed to be in danger.
Sandra Rios-Chavez, 17, was believed to have been kidnapped by Miguel Rodriguez-Perez from a Wendy's parking lot in Jerome County, Idaho, on Sunday, May 19, at around 6 p.m.
Authorities in Arizona got involved after the suspect's phone was pinged in Kingman Monday night.
[WATCH: Police on scene of Amber Alert suspect's abandoned car in Surprise]
Officials said Rodriguez-Perez was driving a black Audi, which they tried to pull over in Surprise but the driver fled.
Police later found the abandoned car near the area of Grand Avenue and Deer Valley Road in Surprise with no signs of the suspect and victim.
Officials began canvassing the area for the suspect and victim. Four police department agencies assisted in the search including Surprise, Goodyear, Peoria and Wickenburg, along with DPS and MCSO officials.
Rios-Chavez and Rodriguez-Perez were later located within the search area.
Police said Rios-Chaves appeared unharmed and is waiting to be reunited with her family.
Rodriguez-Perez was taken into custody by police.
[VIDEO: Vehicle found in Amber Alert in Surprise, police searching for suspect, girl]
Police said the investigation remains on going and further details are expected later Tuesday morning.
Officers said there is a past history of domestic violence between the suspect and victim, and there is a No Contact order in effect against Perez.
UPDATE: Ms. Rios-Chavez has been found safe; Mr. Rodriguez-Perez is in custody. #amberalert https://t.co/ecxWyqcHVR— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 21, 2019
The Arizona Department of Public Safety sent an emergency alert 6:53 p.m. to smartphones that said, "AMBER Alert in this area until 7:51 AM MDT Monitor Radio or TV Arizona Dep."
Approximately 28 minutes later, DPS sent a second alert that said "Jerome, ID AMBER Alert: LIC/2J83179 (ID) 2015 Black Audi A4 4-Door."
Why the h3ll would they say they pinged his phone or give him any information on their tracking methods. He could obviously read this info and get rid of his phone and try to cover his tracks better.
aZ family is behind. there is live video of the vehicle surrounded.....822pm
AZ Family 3 just showed the abandoned Audi A4 on 8pm news. Get the bloodhounds on that car and determine which direction they took off on.
That's some deep thought, Robs! повезло тебе!
We'll defer to your (un)questionable expertise.
From the AZ-DOT: "Police say they suspect that Miguel Rodriguez-Perez abducted her Sunday evening from her job at a Wendy's restaurant in Jerome, Idaho. There is a protection order against him and he has threatened and assualted her, police say." - not drama, domestic violence
