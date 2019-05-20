KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- FBI agents are searching for a missing teen girl who was last seen in Idaho, and is believed to be in danger.
Sandra Rios-Chavez, age 17, is believed to have been kidnapped by 18-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Perez from a Wendy's parking lot in Jerome County, Idaho, on Sunday, May 19, at around 6 p.m.
Rodriguez-Perez drives a black Audi and could be heading to Las Vegas or Mexico, authorities said Monday. His license plate number is 2J83179. Police spotted the suspect's car near the area of Grand Avenue and Deer Valley. However, the car was empty. Officials are currently setting up a perimeter.
There are four agencies on the scene assisting in the search. As DPS is leading the search, Peoria, Surprise and MCSO officials are helping too.
The suspect's phone was pinged in Kingman, Ariz.
*PLEASE SHARE* An Amber Alert has been issued for Sandra Rios-Chavez, 17, of Idaho. Police say Miguel Rodriguez-Perez abducted her. His phone has pinged in Kingman. He has contacts in Mexico. He has a 2015 black Audi A4 with Idaho plate 2J-83179. Please call 911 if you see them. pic.twitter.com/hhHNWF4VrG— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 21, 2019
The Arizona Department of Public Safety sent an emergency alert 6:53 p.m. to smartphones that said, "AMBER Alert in this area until 7:51 AM MDT Monitor Radio or TV Arizona Dep."
Approximately 28 minutes later, DPS sent a second alert that said "Jerome, ID AMBER Alert: LIC/2J83179 (ID) 2015 Black Audi A4 4-Door."
(4) comments
aZ family is behind. there is live video of the vehicle surrounded.....822pm
AZ Family 3 just showed the abandoned Audi A4 on 8pm news. Get the bloodhounds on that car and determine which direction they took off on.
Round em up sort it out[alien]
Kidnapped my a$s, more like some high school love drama.
