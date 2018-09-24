A member of the U.S. Air Force from Utah was speeding through the Wickenburg area, nearly hit a police officer and slammed into a patrol SUV all while possibly being high on Saturday, court documents said.
Brandon Corey Tyner was first spotted going 65 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone in the area of the U.S. 93 and U.S. 60 around 9:15 p.m., court documents said.
Tyner, driving in a Chevy Camaro, was then seen weaving through traffic trying to lose the officer, police said, while going 80 to 90 mph in a 35 mph zone.
He then turned into a business, and the officer blocked the entrance and exit with his SUV.
The officer got out of the SUV and told Tyner to stop but instead, he drove toward the officer, police said.
The officer dove back into the SUV and Tyner crashed into the SUV, court documents say. The SUV door closed on the officer's leg.
Tyner then drove off on the U.S. 60.
Law enforcement was then alerted by someone that Tyner's Camaro was abandoned at the gated entrance of the Wickenburg Ranch neighborhood. Law enforcement arrived, found the sports car and searched for an hour for Tyner.
That's when he called police through a phone call with his girlfriend who arrived there and Tyner surrendered peacefully, investigators said.
While being interviewed, the 21-year-old told officers he thought he had done crystal methamphetamine and heroin while in Las Vegas earlier that night and that some of the drugs were in the center console of the Camaro, police said. He also told investigators he "thought he was in a video game" and visited the spot where he abandoned his car in a dream about a month earlier.
Police said they searched the car and discovered tin foil that was used to do heroin and drug residue.
Tyner was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated assault on an officer, one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement, one count of reckless driving, one count of endangerment, one count of criminal damage, one count of narcotic drug possession and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyner faced a judge and his bond was set at $25,000.
