BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has been charged after police said she posted a bomb threat on social media against her high school in Buckeye.
Keyla Sujeiri Chavez, 19, posted a story on her Snapchat on March 19 that said "If you go to Verrado High School, don't attend on Friday!!!" and then had a bomb emoji, according to court paperwork.
A student saved the snap and shared it with their parents, who called the school principal. The parents also called Buckeye police.
During an interview with police, officers said Chavez admitted to posting the threat and said she did it because she was tired of going to school.
She was booked on one charge of interfering with an educational institution, a felony.
