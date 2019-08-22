TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police say a Tempe man accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of Victoria’s Secret merchandise hit the Arizona Mills store more than a dozen times over several months.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed a complaint alleging 16 felony counts of organized retail theft against Alexander Jose Martinez earlier this week.
Officers arrested him at the mall on Friday, Aug. 16, after the latest in a string of thefts investigators say goes back to April 23.
According to court documents, Martinez, 28, had more than $1,000 in stolen property on him when police took him into custody.
Police say surveillance cameras inside the store recorded Martinez stuffing “handfuls of merchandise” into a duffel bag. They also say he was identified in the 15 previous burglaries.
The probable cause for arrest statement lists the dates of the incidents. Martinez allegedly visited the Arizona Mills Victoria’s Secret once in April, twice in May, once in June, five times in July, and seven times – every couple of days – in August.
Police say each time – until his arrest on Aug. 16 – he made off with a little less than $1,000 and nearly $3,000 worth of merchandise.
According to court documents, Martinez has been arrested for theft and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
