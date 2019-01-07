PHOENIX (Meredith/AP) — A Phoenix woman accused of stalking a man she met on a dating site and sending him more than 65,000 text messages apparently sent more than twice that many.
Jacqueline Ades, 31, sent a Paradise Valley man more than 159,000 text messages — some of which were threatening — over the course of nearly 10 months, according to police records. The two went on a single date.
The man, whose name has not been released, called the police after he found Ades parked outside his home in July 2017. Paradise Valley officers escorted her off his property and that's when police say Ades began threatening the man.
One text read: "I'd make sushi outta ur kidneys n chopsticks outta ur hand bones."
According to the police report, some other messages included:
- "Don't ever try to leave me... I'll kill you... I don't wanna be a murderer!"
- "I hope you die... you rotten filthy Jew."
- "I'm like the new Hitler... man was a genius."
- "I'd wear your fascia 'n the top of your skull 'n your hands 'n feet."
- "Oh, what I would do w/your blood... I'd wanna bathe in it."
In April 2018, Ades was arrested for trespassing inside his home while he was out of the country. The victim spotted her while remotely checking home surveillance video. Officers went to the home and found her taking a bath.
Weeks later she showed up at the man's job and claimed to be his wife.
Ades has pleaded not guilty to charges of stalking and criminal trespassing. Her trial was scheduled to begin Feb. 5.
