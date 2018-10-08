NEAR SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa man is facing charges of manslaughter after allegedly running a red light while driving drunk and causing a crash that killed two people.
It happened Friday evening at McKellips and Alma School roads, which is located within the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community just north of AZ Scream Park Scarizona Scaregounds.
Police arrested Collin Reeves, 34, at the scene.
According to court documents, Reeves was driving a pickup truck east on McKellips Road approaching Alma School Road. He was only one in the truck.
“Witnesses stated the eastbound light was red when the truck went through the intersection,” reads the probable cause for arrest statement. “Defendant stated that he was driving home from a work function and only remembers seeing a yellow light and then spinning to a stop.”
Reeves’ truck hit a Ford Focus that was making a left turn onto Alma School Road. The driver and passenger were killed, as was a dog in the back seat.
According to the Salt River Police Department, 20-year-old Audrianne Dillard and 21-year-old Jesel Torres were pronounced dead on scene.
Court documents state that Reeves “submitted to field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test showed a .145 BAC.”
The legal definition of impaired in Arizona is a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent. A BAC of 0.15 is considered extreme DUI.
Should Reeves post the $100,000 secured appearance bond set for him, he will be subject to supervision by Pretrial Services and alcohol testing and monitoring.
Reeves is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 16.
