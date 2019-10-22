PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police sergeant has been fired following an internal investigation, the Phoenix Police Department confirmed Tuesday.
Sgt. Daniel Beau Jones was first placed on administrative leave back in August, while an investigation was launched.
On Tuesday, Oct. 22, the department announced he has been terminated.
"A criminal investigation is still ongoing," said Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix PD in a statement.
Cox's statement continues: "To avoid jeopardizing that investigation, no additional information will be provided at this time."
Jones was with the department for 19 years.