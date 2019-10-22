PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police sergeant has been fired following two internal investigations, the Phoenix Police Department confirmed Tuesday.
Sgt. Daniel Beau Jones was first placed on administrative leave back in August, while an investigation was launched.
On Tuesday, Oct. 22, the department announced he has been terminated.
"A criminal investigation is still ongoing," said Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix PD in a statement.
Jones was with the department for 19 years.