PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5)— A man has died after Phoenix police found him shot near 16th and Roosevelt Streets in Phoenix early Monday morning.
Police say they responded to the area for reports of a crash just after 3 a.m. and when they arrived on scene, found the man with gunshots.
He was then transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.
Police say it's unclear if the shooting happened before or after the crash.
18th Street from Garfield to McKinley is closed for the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing. Police have not released any information on a suspect.
