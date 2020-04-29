PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Police say it happened at Palo Verde Mobile Manor, a mobile home park in the area of 44th Street and McDowell Road. Arizona's Family news chopper was above the scene where police were investigating.
The child was taken to Valleywise Medical Center near 24th and Roosevelt streets by family members who called 911. There are aerial views of a yellow car believed to be the vehicle that dropped off the child to the hospital.
They were met by paramedics in a hospital parking lot. Police say the child is suffering from serious injuries.
A man and a teen boy were home at the time the child was shot, police say. The 15-year-old boy and man were handling a gun for unknown reasons. The man left the room for a bit. While he was out of the room, he heard a gunshot. When he came back into the room, he saw the 4-year-old had been shot. The investigation is still developing.
