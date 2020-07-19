PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple people were arrested during a protest that took place Saturday night in downtown Phoenix.
Police say their Tactical Response Unit was there when about 50 people gathered around 6:30 p.m. near Washington Street and 1st Avenue. It's unclear what their specific protest was about.
According to police, the group marched through the downtown area and repeatedly stopped to block roadways and major intersections in the area. They were given warnings multiple times by officers and those warnings were ignored.
Around 9:15 p.m., according to police, four people were arrested around 2nd Avenue and Fillmore Street. They were charged with obstructing public thoroughfare.
Police say 27-year-old Lee Percy Christian, 22-year-old Ryan Tice, 29-year-old Kristen Bird, and 22-year-old Jonah Ivy were arrested for obstructing a public thoroughfare. Authorities say Bird and Tice are also charged with resisting arrest. Tice attempted to keep officers from arresting one of the other suspects and was charged additionally with hindering prosecution.
Christian is charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. According to police, when Christian was fighting with the officers, a single round was fire and created a loud bang that ended the fight.
The four suspects were booked into Maricopa County Jail.