PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After being on the run for nearly two years, police say they've arrested a second man in connection to a deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix in 2019.

Investigators said the U.S. Marshals Service teamed up with the Phoenix Police Department to track down 40-year-old William McCoy in the area of 19th Avenue and Northern Avenue on Tuesday. He was arrested and booked into jail on charges of murder, assault, and probation violation.

According to detectives, McCoy and Chantez Davis, who had already been arrested, were in a white car with a third person when another driver cut them off on Feb. 3, 2019. That other car had four people inside. Witnesses say Davis opened fire at the other car, hitting two people in the back seat. Abdulai Sesay, 24, died at the hospital. The other victim was hurt but survived.

Investigators said they traced bullet casings to the gun registered to Davis. Police haven't said what role McCoy played or if they're looking for that third person.