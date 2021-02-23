PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another arrest has been that's linked to a rental scam in Phoenix that has left some victims living in their cars.

Police said 27-year-old Hollie Bowman was arrested on Tuesday. Investigators didn't say what her role was but she was booked into jail on seven counts of theft and one count of fraud schemes.

The scam is multiple families were offered the same condo in the area of 19th and Northern avenues but the condo never became available. The first suspect, Christopher Stress, was taken into custody after initially running away from officers and swallowing fentanyl pills, police said.

Brooke Hites was scammed and now lives in her Volkswagen Jetta. Courtney Taylor and Kyle Johnson have to live in their Kia Soul after falling for the scam. They are a few of the at least eight families that are victims.

Police didn't say how they caught up with Bowman or how she knows Stress.