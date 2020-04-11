PD: 2 women hurt after crash involving off-roading vehicle in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two women are extremely hurt Saturday evening after a crash involving an off-roading vehicle. It happened in the area of 127th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says two women were riding on the quad when it rolled over for unknown reasons. Officials from multiple agencies responded to the crash.
One woman was driven to a hospital seriously hurt, while the other was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The crash is still being investigated. More information will come when available. Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this incident.