TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 17-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a man who was trying to assist people involved in a car crash in Tempe will be charged as an adult.

Tempe police said 17-year-old Antonio Misquez was booked and is facing 2nd degree murder charges in relation to the May 8 incident. The victim who tried to help and ended up being killed has been identified as 22-year-old Joseph DeLegge.

A police spokesperson said DeLegge was a witness to a hit-and-run crash that happened around 5:15 p.m. on Scottsdale Road at Playa Del Norte Drive, just south of the Loop 202 Red Mountain freeway. The crash involved a black Dodge Dart and a white Hyundai. Right after the wreck, five people got out of the Hyundai and ran away.

DeLgee stopped to help the driver of the Dodge Dart, then police say he left to try and follow the people who ran away from the collision. He was able to catch up with three of them. That's when police say, "DeLegge removed and displayed a firearm from his waistband and told the three to sit on the curb while he called the police."

As DeLegge was calling 911, a 17-year-old boy, later identified as Misquez, also fled from the Hyundai arrived at the parking lot. DeLegge turned his attention toward him, displayed the handgun, and told him to sit down.

Police said after DeLegge turned his attention back toward the other three, Misquez removed a revolver from his pants pocket, approached DeLegge and shot him through the right cheek. DeLegge was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers caught up with the teens and were able to detain them. Misquez tried to discard a backpack with the gun in it by throwing it into Tempe Town Lake, but police were able to find it.

Misquez has been charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, a minor possession of a weapon under 21, possession of marijuana, possession of a narcotic drug, hit-and-run, and driving on a suspended license.

DeLegge's family has started a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs. If you would like to help, click here.

The investigation is ongoing.