GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Gilbert on Monday night.
Court paperwork indicates Gilbert police responded to an apartment complex near Gilbert and Guadalupe roads after receiving reports of shots fired. When police arrived on the scene they found a 16-year-old boy who was shot. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A friend of the victim told police he saw a flash appear from a vehicle and the suspect fled the scene. The friend also said the victim was selling drugs and was going to make a drug deal with the suspect.
Police searched the victim’s phone and determined he was talking with 27-year-old Javier Mendoza and they were planning to meet at the apartment complex.
After a Gilbert police investigation, officers were able to track and arrest Mendoza at a Mesa Quiktrip on Wednesday night. He has been charged with first-degree murder.
The name of the victim has not been released.