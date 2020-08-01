PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly left a 16-year-old boy in critical condition Saturday night.
The shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road.
Police on the scene say officers responded to the area and located the teen with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Maggie Cox says police are currently on the scene working to identify a suspect and motive. The investigation is in the early stages and will likely have an update tomorrow morning.
No other details have been released.
