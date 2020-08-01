PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy Saturday night.
It happened just after 7 p.m. near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road.
Investigators on the scene say officers responded to the area and located the teen with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Maggie Cox says police are currently on the scene working to identify a suspect and motive. The investigation is in the early stages and will likely have an update tomorrow morning.
Detectives are asking if anyone has anyone has any information to call Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
Stay with Arizona's Family for the latest on this incident.