SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)— A person was killed after getting struck by a vehicle in Scottsdale early Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. near Shea Blvd and 128th Street.
According to Scottsdale Police, the victim died at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.
Shea Blvd is closed from 124th to 130th street. No details have been provided on when the area is expected to reopen.
Stay with Arizona’s Family for the latest on this incident.