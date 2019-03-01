PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A 22-year-old man, who was driving his pickup truck struck and killed an 18-year-old girl who was walking, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
The collision happened at around 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Butler Drive and Seventh Street.
Phoenix police say Mercedes Durham was walking on the crosswalk when she got hit.
Police added that the man was trying to turn right on a red light after momentarily stopping. The driver stayed on the scene following the crash.
Durham was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
Police say they have ruled out speed or impairment as factors.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.