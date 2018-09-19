Phoenix police say an 18-year-old with no driver's license was behind the wheel Tuesday night during a crash that left his 16-year-old sister dead.
Emily Vargas was killed in the crash.
Her older brother, Abraham Vargas, was arrested.
Police said Abraham was trying to make a left turn in a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck at the intersection at 24th Street and University Drive around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
He turned left in front of a driver of a 2018 Dodge Ram, who slammed into the passenger side of the F-150.
Emily was in the back seat. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Abraham said there was another passenger with him, court documents said.
The pickup trucks also collided with a second Dodge Ram.
All drivers remained on scene and no one else was seriously hurt.
According to police, Abraham said he didn't see the Dodge Ram.
Detectives don't believe speed or impairment were factors.
Abraham was booked into jail on one count of causing a fatal collision without a driver's license.
Emily was a junior at North High School, according to the Phoenix Union High School District. Abraham had just graduated from there.
The district said there are extra support resources at the school, especially for those who knew Emily.
Abraham made his first court appearance, where a bond was set of $5,000.
