Police lights_generic

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – A 61-year-old man has died after he was struck in south Phoenix. 

Ruben Dominguez was walking in the crosswalk at 19th and Southern avenue, against the signal when he was hit by a 2012 Kia Sedan around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. 

The driver of the sedan remained on the scene, according to Phoenix police.

The driver and passenger were not injured. Phoenix police do not believe impairment was a factor in this incident.

Locations

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Shredder
Shredder

There must be no crosswalks or red lights in Mexico. Why can't people figure out when to walk, where to walk and to watch out for oncoming vehicles? Estupido.

Report Add Reply
themoj0
themoj0

here we go again. You morons either walk mid block, or in the cross-walk, when it says "don't walk". Morons. enjoy being dead.

Report Add Reply
robertscomputer
robertscomputer

You dont have to stop for pedestrians in crosswalk just miwcthem diwn. Murderous lying police will make you legal. [scared]

Report Add Reply
JustSaying
JustSaying

very sad but crossing against the light, at night...yeah you might have the right-of-way as a pedestrian but you are still going to lose that fight...vehicle will always win.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.