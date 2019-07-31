PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – A 61-year-old man has died after he was struck in south Phoenix.
Ruben Dominguez was walking in the crosswalk at 19th and Southern avenue, against the signal when he was hit by a 2012 Kia Sedan around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
The driver of the sedan remained on the scene, according to Phoenix police.
The driver and passenger were not injured. Phoenix police do not believe impairment was a factor in this incident.
