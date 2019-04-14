PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an elderly man in the area late Saturday night.
The incident occurred just 10 p.m. near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.
Police say a 79-year-old man was crossing the roadway when he was struck by a 25-year-old woman, who was driving a 2006 BMW 325I.
The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
Phoenix police added that the driver of the BMW and her two passengers were not hurt.
The driver remained on scene following the crash.
Police do not believe and neither speed nor impairment seem to be a factor.
This investigation is ongoing.
A separate crash occurred nearby where one person was killed near 55th Avenue and Indian School Road.
