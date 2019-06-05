PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Police officers are investigating a shooting and armed robbery in west Phoenix.
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at a strip mall near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.
According to Phoenix police, an unknown man entered a nail salon and robbed it at gunpoint. A 45-year-old man who works at the salon was shot and is in extremely critical condition.
Police said a suspect fled the scene on foot. He is described as a black man, 20 to 30 years old. He was last wearing a white t-shirt, dark short or pants.
Video from our news helicopter showed several Phoenix police units in front of the nail salon. The nail salon was blocked off with police tape.
There are no road restrictions in the area.
If you have any information about crime, call Phoenix police at 602-262-6141. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
People really out here robbin nail salons when they barely just opened ðŸ¤¦ðŸ½â€â™‚ï¸
Just for the ... .. .. https://youtu.be/z6PRY5Q0mgk [cool]
Anouther Blackie Wackie [scared]
