PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a 22-year-old man was found dead in a roadway late Sunday night.
Police say a passing motorist found the 22-year-old dead in the roadway near 25th Avenue and Van Buren Street just before 11 p.m.
They say the man's death is being investigated as a homicide. Police did not release his cause of death but a shooting was reported at the scene.
The man's identity is being held until next of kin is notified.
Police say they have very little information to go on and no suspect information.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or if wishing to remain anonymous, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.
(2) comments
Must not have paid the cartel all the money he owed them for bringing him north of the border. Oh well one less dumbocrat vote.
west siiiide has certainly met their quota this week..
