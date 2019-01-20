MESA (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 30-year-old man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash late Sunday night in Mesa.
According to the Mesa Police Department, the crash was reported around 6 p.m. near Val Vista Drive and Southern Avenue.
Police say the motorcycle clipped a car and the driver, 30-year-old Aaron Powell, took off on foot. He was caught soon after.
The motorcyclist, identified as 51-year-old Gerald W. Dodson, died from his injuries.
Police initially said impairment was not a factor but it is still being determined. The driver may face charges of leaving the scene of a deadly crash and manslaughter.
The investigation is ongoing.
(5) comments
On the bright side, he could Hispanicize his name to "Ronito" and run for Senator like that other hit and run dude in Texas did.
How many want to guess that this idiotic driver is another illegal immigrant with no insurance and/or drivers license? Of course AZ Family 3 will not publish the creep's name. Par for the course.
If you would of bothered to read the article it has both names listed. Aaron Powell and Gerald W. Dodson. They both sound like illegal immigrant names to me. /s
It's a Papa Whiskey Tango this time.
Scratch the " illegal immigrant "
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.