PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − An 8-year-old child was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Phoenix Monday morning.
Police say the child was crossing near 40th Street and Southern Avenue.
They say the child was transported to a local hospital and police are awaiting an update on the child's condition.
Temporary traffic restrictions were in place but the roads have since been reopened.
No further details were released.
(1) comment
Mom, Dad, where were you?
Since there are no details (typical of this rag) no one knows.
