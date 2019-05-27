PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A 74-year-old man is in the hospital after he was hit by a driver in north Phoenix.
The incident happened at 43rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.
According to Phoenix police, a sedan made a left turn to travel northbound on 43rd Avenue on a green light and collided with the pedestrian in the crosswalk.
The 74-year-old pedestrian was crossing the light on a walk signal. He was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
The driver of the sedan, a 41-year-old man, stopped at the scene. He was evaluated by police and did not show any signs of impairment.
Typical driver. Too good to check crosswalks. I bet he's one of those honking at me and flipping me off when I checked the crosswalks and stop if I see someone. Throw him in jail and give him an extra large bubba.
Just anouther homicide using a vehicle. [scared]
Its out of control. I think we should push to ban assault vehicles!
