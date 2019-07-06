TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man has been arrested for DUI after a 7-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tolleson late Friday night.
The crash occurred at around 10 p.m. near 91st Avenue and Interstate 10.
According to Tolleson police, 28-year-old Arturo Perez was driving awhen he collided with another vehicle.
Police say the driver of the second vehicle and his 7-year-old passenger were taken to nearby hospitals. The little girl died at the hospital from her injuries.
Perez reportedly left the scene of the crash but was located by officers nearby on foot.
Perez was arrested and booked into the Avondale Jail with several charges including DUI, manslaughter, hit-and-run and aggravated assault.
(3) comments
Prayers to family and friends. RIP our little angel.
Book the filthy swine Donno! [scared]
DUI, no DL, No insurance, no registration -- and of course illegally in this country. Of course he will get off with a hand slap and be released to victimize more of us legal citizens.
