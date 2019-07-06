deadly crash generic
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man has been arrested for DUI after a 7-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tolleson late Friday night. 

The crash occurred at around 10 p.m. near 91st Avenue and Interstate 10.

According to Tolleson police,  28-year-old Arturo Perez was driving awhen he collided with another vehicle.

Police say the driver of the second vehicle and his 7-year-old passenger were taken to  nearby hospitals. The little girl died at the hospital from her injuries. 

Perez reportedly left the scene of the crash but was located by officers nearby on foot.

Perez was arrested and booked into the Avondale Jail with several charges including DUI, manslaughter, hit-and-run and aggravated assault.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(3) comments

TRUMP supporter
TRUMP supporter

Prayers to family and friends. RIP our little angel.

Report Add Reply
Robs
Robs

Book the filthy swine Donno! [scared]

Report Add Reply
Dean
Dean

DUI, no DL, No insurance, no registration -- and of course illegally in this country. Of course he will get off with a hand slap and be released to victimize more of us legal citizens.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.