PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New details have been released in a deadly shooting at a house in Phoenix on Tuesday.
According to court documents, Jeffrey Rhone, 29, was arrested in the shooting that killed two people and left four injured.
One of the victims who was killed was 17-year-old Shelby Verderosa. Court documents state that when police entered the home, they found her unresponsive with her baby shielded between her legs.
The baby was unharmed but Verderosa died from her injuries. Verderosa's family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.
Verderosa's cousin, Andie Sanko, said she was a "wonderful 17-year-old mother just trying to take care of her 6-month-old daughter. She was doing everything she possibly could to make sure her daughter had the best life that she could along with her sister helping her out."
"The family is taking this horribly right now," she added. "We're definitely coming together at this time and trying to be there for each other."
They're asking for help to bury Verderosa.
"She deserves to be respected and rest peacefully," said Sanko.
Verderosa's baby's father's sister, Victoria James, shared pictures of Verderosa's baby shower. She described Verderosa as a great kind-hearted person.
[PDF: Court documents for Jeffrey Rhone]
The other person killed was 30-year-old Jorge Rodriguez. Four others were shot but are expected to survive.
Documents state that the shooting stemmed from a fight between Rhone and some of the men at the house about Rhone's missing wallet.
Brandon Isaiah Rodriguez, 22, is Jorge Rodiguez's brother and one of the four shooting victims who survived.
"He shot me in my neck," said Rodriguez, who was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon. There are stitches on his chin and according to him, bullet fragments still in his neck.
Rodriguez said a total of nine people were at the home Monday night. Six people live at the home, including his dad. Only three people, including Rhone and Verderosa were visiting. He said it wasn't a house party like police reported and that two of the visitors, including Verderosa, had planned to sleep over.
"I never seen him (Rhone) like that," said Rodriguez, who said his siblings had gone to high school with Rhone.
"He was just mad because he got beat up," he explained. "That's all it was. He was tripping and disrespecting the house right here and my brother beat him up and he came back and started shooting people."
Initially, police reported the argument was over a relationship. However, court documents and Rodriguez revealed Rhone was mad because he thought someone stole his wallet.
Rodriguez described Verderosa as very sweet.
"She had a lot going on in life, know what I'm saying? She really helped out when she could. She'd give you a hand even if she didn't have a hand to give."
Witnesses told officers that Rhone left the house after the fight and came back at 3:30 a.m. with a gun and opened fire inside the house.
Rodriguez said Rhone shot him first and then moved to his dad, brother and friends. He's shaken up and described the violent attack on Verderosa.
"She was trying to get out the front door with her baby and that's when he put her down, knocked her out, knocked her down with the bullet to the chest," he said.
Documents state that a witness who heard the shots being fired told police that it sound like Rhone was "moving from room to room firing at subjects as he walked through the house."
Police say there were several shell casings throughout the house and several blood trails in each room of the house.
One of the victims was shot in the shoulder and ran away from the house while Rhone chased him, documents state. That victim was able to get away to call for help.
Police later learned that the gun Rhone used in the shooting was one he had stolen from one of his roommates. His roommate had reported the gun stolen to Glendale police.
Rhone was arrested after police found his car near 35th and Northern avenues at 10 a.m. after being on the run for several hours.
He was booked on two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of disorderly conduct with a firearm.
(8) comments
Enjoy your new life in prison loser.
Wow the comments seem to imply it doesn't matter a 17 year old girl got smoked while holding her baby. They were partying on a Sunday. Now there's a capital crime. An American went and did what they wanted? That would be like having freedom. What caught my attention was the mother was killed while protecting her kid. You guys are blaming her for doing something wrong? You folks have some serious issues. Concept of responsibility? IQ points? Person responsible is the shooter. Or is that beyond common core education standards.
By all means is this tragic, but why the heck would she have her baby with her at 3:30 AM at a house party. What is wrong with people. She by no means deserved to be shot or anything, but wow I don't know what she was thinking.... at least she protected the child!
If you can't figure out that the baby (and the young girl of 17) would not have been hurt by not being at a party with her baby at 330 am then you are part of the problem. Not her fault for the shooting, but definitely horrible decisions that will affect her kid the rest of their life. As for the shooter? I don't understand why it takes so long to convict and carry out the death sentence. That's a topic for a different discussion.
Losers... party on a monday? Well productive citizens of the community. Next
Just to clarify, a 17 year old had her baby with her at a party? Or did she live there?
Pot party and the jerk was so high he lost control. And people wonder why so many blacks are in jail.
uh oh. What ya gonna do now anti-gun 'tards? It was a stolen gun. What law can you come up with that would have prevented him from stealing it?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.