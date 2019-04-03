PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are investigating after a father and his 10-year-old daughter were shot, police said on Wednesday evening.
It happened near Interstate 10 and 39th Avenue.
[WATCH: Was it road rage? Police say shooter followed victims' car]
Both are in extremely critical condition, officers said. Police say the girl isn't expected to survive.
Police said the shooter was in a white pickup truck and followed the victims all the way to their home where the shooting happened.
Police said the mother and another daughter were also in the car but not physically hurt.
Officers said they are searching for the shooter but a description has not been released.
[FIRST VIDEO: 10-year-old child, man wounded in double shooting in Phoenix]
It's unclear if it was road rage or if the shooter and the victims knew each other.
No other information has been released.
NEW DETAILS: Police say it was a family of four in the car, just getting home. Mom and dad were up front, two daughters were in the back. Dad and 10-year-old daughter were the two struck by the shooter and now in critical condition #azfamily— Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) April 4, 2019
HORRIBLE UPDATE: Father and 10-year-old daughter shot in west Phoenix both in extremely critical condition. Police say the girl isn’t expected to survive. The shooter shot them from a white pickup truck, then took off & has not been caught #azfamily pic.twitter.com/XvY0CfcFmq— Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) April 4, 2019
As a responsible gun carrier, this is exactly why I don’t give in to road rage. People take their anger to another level nowadays. Someone’s always ready to shoot
"Officers said they are searching for the shooter but a description has not been released." So the police do not think they need any help, and do not want to warn the public what the guy looks like? Why not? Must be an illegal.
