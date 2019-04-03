PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are investigating after a man and a child were shot, police said on Wednesday evening.
It happened near Interstate 10 and 39th Avenue.
[FIRST VIDEO: 10-year-old child, man wounded in double shooting in Phoenix]
The child is 10 years old, police said.
Both are in critical condition, officers said.
Officers said they are searching for the shooter but a description has not been released.
No other information has been released.
