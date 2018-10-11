PEORIA (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 11-year-old boy was struck and killed by a pickup after he ran across Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to Peoria police.
Police said the boy ran in front of a pickup that was traveling eastbound on Peoria Avenue near 75th Avenue. The child was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver was not injured and cooperated with the investigation, police said. Officials said they do not believe impairment of the driver was a factor in the crash.
Peoria police is still investigating the incident and no arrests or have citations have been made.
Roads in the area were closed following the crash but have since reopened.
The boy has not been identified but it has been confirmed that he was a seventh grade student at nearby Santa Fe Elementary.
The principal of Sante Fe Elementary sent the following letter to parents:
"Dear Santa Fe Parents & Guardians -
It is with sadness that I inform you that one of our seventh-grade students was struck by a vehicle yesterday afternoon near 77th Avenue & Peoria. Unfortunately, the injuries sustained from this accident were too severe and he passed away at the hospital. Our hearts are with the family of our student as they endure this incredibly difficult time.
It is important to remember that all children process loss differently. Symptoms of grief may include: crying, stomachaches, headaches, fatigue, anger, lack of appetite, sleeplessness, nightmares, or distracted behavior. Please allow your child to talk out whatever is on his or her mind. Also, reassure them of their own safety and health. Counselors will be available at school all day for any students or staff who need to talk.
We are truly saddened by this loss, and we send our heartfelt condolences out to the family and all who knew and loved this child. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact our school office. Thank you for your understanding and support."
