PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A 13-year-old boy has died after being shot by another teen at a house in south Phoenix.
Phoenix police said the boy, 13-year-old Arthur Miles, was visiting a friend's house near 19th and Southern avenues Tuesday morning when a 16-year-old friend came in the room with a handgun.
Police say the 16-year-old admitted to messing around with the gun, causing it to go off, striking Arthur.
Arthur was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.
Phoenix police originally told Arizona's Family that the boy had accidentally shot himself, but investigators released updated information early Wednesday morning.
The 16-year-old is being detained at Maricopa Juvenile Court Center.
Police support accidentally murdering someone. It was at thier last drug street meeting on a dark empty area of town.?[scared]
This "story" is poorly written, lack facts, & the headline is misleading. Stop using clickbait titles to get attention. There are families suffering due to what happened & by the hands of *someone else* - not the 14 y/o child. Where are you getting this "information"?
another responsible gun owner made headline
