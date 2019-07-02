PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A 14-year-old boy has been rushed to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in Phoenix.
Phoenix police said the boy might have accidentally shot himself at an apartment complex near 19th and Southern avenues on Tuesday morning.
According to police, the boy was transported to an area hospital in extremely critical condition.
It is unclear how the boy got the gun.
Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates on the condition of the boy.
(1) comment
another responsible gun owner made headline
