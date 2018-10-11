PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck in a parking lot Thursday night in south Phoenix, police said.
The crash was reported around 7:40 p.m. near Baseline Road and 7th Street, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said the boy was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.
Police said the driver remained at the scene and impairment did not appear to be a factor.
An investigation is ongoing.
No additional information was immediately available.
