PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--- Phoenix police are asking the public to help them find the parents after a 2-year-old boy was found outside of a Walmart.
The boy was found in front of the Walmart near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Police describe the boys as being black and dressed in a polo shirt, khaki pants and a diaper. It is believed his name may be Nate.
At this time, the child is currently in the custody of DCS. Anyone knows who this child may be or who his parents are,you are urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.
This is the second child found wandering around the area Sunday. Another child was found wandering a Gilbert neighborhood. That child has since been reunited with her family.
