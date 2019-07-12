GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead and another man injured late Thursday night.
The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. near at a parking lot near 75th and Glendale avenues.
Det. A. Leyvas said a 17-year-old boy was found shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
According to Glendale police spokesman John Roth, another man was found with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the two people involved in the shooting had a verbal confrontation and shots were exchanged by both groups.
According to Roth, the two victims each belonged to an opposing group.
The area is currently closed while police continue to investigate.
