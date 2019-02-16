PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot at an apartment complex Saturday morning.
The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. near 35th and Dunlap avenues.
Police say a woman brought her 3-year-old son into the emergency room of a local hospital. The boy had a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The child is currently listed in critical condition.
Phoenix police believe that it may have been some sort of an accident.
Officers are at the apartment complex trying to determine what happened.
No other details have been released.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
