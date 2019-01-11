(3TV/CBS 5) PHOENIX - Three people were arrested, including a 14-year-old boy, after an officer-involved shooting that left another suspect dead in west Phoenix, police say.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Armed robbery suspect shot by Phoenix police officers; 3 others in custody]
Police said just after midnight, four people committed an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant near W. McDowell and Dysart roads in Avondale. The suspects left the scene in a vehicle and were later located by officers near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
SWAT officers and police stopped the vehicle, and a man later identified as 19-year-old Jacob Michael Harris, got out of the car armed with a gun. Police said he did not obey commands and pointed his gun in the direction of officers as he started to move towards a convenience store with people inside, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Two officers fired at Harris, who was taken into custody with the help of a K9. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.
Police said the other three suspects, 20-year-old Jeremiah Lynn Triplett, 19-year-old Sariah Christine Busani and a 14-year-old boy were taken into custody.
No officers were injured.
The other three suspects were charged with first degree murder because of the death of their accomplice. They were also charged with armed robbery, police said.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
(1) comment
What a waste of young life
