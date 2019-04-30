PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after police said he would shoot up his elementary school in Prescott Valley, police said.
The boy said he would bring a gun to Granville Elementary School and become a school shooter and kill people, according to police. The statements were made around 10 a.m. on Monday.
Police showed up and arrested the boy.
He was booked into the Yavapai County Juvenile Detention facility on one count of making terrorism threats and two counts of threatening and intimidating.
The Police Department and the Humboldt Unified School District take seriously all threats against students or school staff, police said.
