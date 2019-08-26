PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection to a homicide in central Phoenix.
On Aug. 21, Phoenix police officers responded to an incident at a house near 16th and Van Buren streets.
According to police, officers responded to an unknown trouble call at the house. When they arrived they found 30-year-old Diego Martinez who had been shot multiple times.
Police later determined that Martinez was shot by the suspect when he arrived home from work and found his home being burglarized.
Later the same day, Phoenix police were able to locate the 14-year-old connected to the case. He was arrested and admitted his involvement. He was booked on felony murder, burglary and armed robbery.
The name of the suspect has not been released.