PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police say a man they arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor told them he had been looking at child pornography since he was 10 years old.
Officers arrested Christopher Austin Treacy, now 19, after serving a search warrant at his Phoenix home on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
According to court documents, the case goes back nearly a year, when Treacy's electronic service provider reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that somebody “uploaded numerous images depicting child sexual exploitation.”
A subpoena of the internet service provider led investigators to a home in the area of 29th Avenue and Greenway Road.
That's where Treacy was found and arrested.
“The suspect admitted to collecting, trading, and saving the images of child sexual exploitation over the years,” reads the probable cause for arrest statement.
Investigators said Treacy also “admitted to viewing child sexual exploitation images since he was 10 years old.”
But Treacy did not stop with looking at photos, police said.
“He admitted seeking out children for sexual activity online,” the arresting officer wrote in court documents.
Police said Treacy told them he made contact with a 9-year-old girl when he was 16 and talked her “into sending him sexually explicit images of herself” through social media.
The probable cause statement says Treacy told police he “stopped the activity” in August 2018, a few months before his 19th birthday and about a month before ISP contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
According to court documents, Treacy said he “took a surreptitious picture of a female friend and posted [it] online, and she broke the friendship.”
“This caused the suspect to break his cell phone which he had back then and not look at the sexually explicit images any longer,” the probable cause statement continued.
Treacy reportedly told police secretly taking and posting pictures of girls at his high school was not an uncommon thing for him to do.
Police said there were eight images that "depicted child sexual exploitation" in the social media account tied to Treacy's email. Court documents include graphic descriptions of those files.
At Treacy’s initial court appearance Tuesday night, a judge set a secured appearance bond of $75,000 and mandated electronic monitoring with curfew restrictions and PSA supervision should Treacy post bond and be released.
Treacy is due back in court for a status conference on Aug. 20 followed by a preliminary hearing on Aug. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.