GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A 3-month-old girl has died after she fell into a pool with her dad in Glendale.
Glendale fire said the incident happened near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Friday afternoon. The father was holding his little girl when they both fell into the pool. The dad was able to get out of the pool and pull his baby out.
According to Glendale police, the child was transported to the hospital but died at the hospital on Sunday morning.
Glendale police is conducting an investigation to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.
Did she drown or did her dad fall on her? Need more info.
I agree. Sounds fishy. I fell once, when my oldest was about 6 mos. I was 2 stairs from the bottom of stairway. As I fell, I spun and tried to keep him on my chest as I hit the ground with my back. If I was falling into a pool, id like to think I would try to hold up my kid as much as possible. I dunno. unless he fell into the water, with the baby between him and the water?
You'd be fool's not to charge him.
accidents do happen, and I would like to see the report before jumping to any conclusions you fool.... Christ this world is just terrible to live in these days... No love for one another, just a bunch of angry people spewing from their mouth trying to bring other ppl down... here's an idea, try building ppl up! stay positive and maybe this world can change.. or not and just burn it down and start all over again on mars ha
I agree 100% with you. Wait until the investigation is complete. In the meantime prayers for the family.
I agree. BUT its hard to stay positive when reading stories like this. Don't you think if you were falling into a pool, don't you think you would have some kind of instinctive reaction while holding a 3mo old baby? Just putting that out there.
You know all the facts, Di?
