SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A San Tan Valley man is facing multiple charges after he wrecked his SUV Friday night while driving the wrong way on Hunt Highway. The whole thing was seen by a Pinal County Sheriff's deputy on patrol in the area.
Pinal County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Navideh Forghani said 29-year-old Octavio Arreola was driving a Chevy Tahoe westbound in the eastbound lanes of Hunt Highway near Gantzel Road-- that's when a deputy working on a DUI patrol spotted him.
Forghani said the deputy saw the Tahoe swerving before it hit a car, careened into a curb and came to a stop.
When the deputy got to the truck, Arreola was barely able to get out of the truck and then he became combative with deputies on scene, Forghani said.
Investigators found what they believe is cocaine in Arreola's pocket. He registered a .148 blood alcohol content when he was tested, PCSO said.
“We are thankful those that were hit by this wrong-way driver weren’t seriously hurt,” said Pinal County Sheriff, Mark Lamb. “This is a perfect example of why driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is so dangerous."
Forghani said Arreola is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument, one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer, three counts of endangerment, one count of felony criminal damage, one count of aggravated DUI while driving the wrong way on a pubic highway and one count of reckless driving.
Arreola was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center, then transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
