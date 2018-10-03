SAN TAN VALLEY (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect who they say charged at them with a stolen truck on Monday night.
According to Navideh Forghani with PCSO, at about 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 deputies looked into a suspicious vehicle near Skyline Drive in San Tan Valley.
Forghani said the driver, 26-year-old Dario Francisco Quinonez Dorame was uncooperative and refused to listen to the deputy's commands.
Dorame then put the truck he was driving in reverse and crashed into a citizen's car before charging at deputies, Forghani said.
Deputies fired multiple rounds at the truck before Dorame crashed it and fled on foot.
Investigators learned that the truck Dorame was driving was stolen. Forghani said this is an ongoing investigation and PCSO is actively searching for the suspect.
No deputies were injured in this incident. The suspect's injuries are unknown.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dorame is asked to call the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at 520-866-5111.
