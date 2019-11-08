SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Milwaukee man is under arrest after sending “multiple” San Tan Valley girls unsolicited naked pictures of himself through a “popular social media” app, said the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies identified the man as 21-year-old Kyle Vlosich.
Investigators said several of the 14- and 15-year-old students told their parents about the Snapchat messages they received, which included threats of rape. Vlosich sent those messages between Sunday, Nov. 3 and Tuesday, Nov. 5, according to PCSO. Police in Milwaukee arrested Vlosich on Tuesday.
It’s not clear if Vlosich has any criminal history, but he is now facing a charge of exposing genitals to a child. His case will be handled in Milwaukee.
“Parents, take time tonight to talk to your children about the dangers of social media and strangers,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a news release about the arrest. “Their accounts and information settings should be set to private, and parents should always monitor their children’s social media activity.”
One of Snapchat's features, Snap Map, made headlines in Arizona last month after a man was arrested on suspicion of peeping into the windows of Scottsdale homes. Investigators said Steven Antony Spoon posed as a teenage girl named Ash on Snapchat to not only make friends with teen girls, but also to find out where they live. According to the Scottsdale Police Department, Spoon admitted to targeting homes of teenage girls for the purpose of viewing them changing or showering.
"It should be very concerning to parents, and that should be a wake-up call for parents to start looking at their kids' phones whether they like it or not,” Scott Pietrzak, owner of Online Safety Specialists, said at the time. He advised parents to make sure the location settings on their children's Snapchat apps are turned off.