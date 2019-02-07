PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said it has put another fentanyl dealer behind bars.
Deputies said they arrested 42-year-old Vladimir Acuna on Thursday. He would meet his buyers in a parking lot in the San Tan Valley area and sell them drugs, PCSO said.
Acuna had about $5,000 on him, according to deputies.
Another man, 19-year-old Jesse Mota from Gilbert, was with him, PCSO said. He had small bags of marijuana on him.
Both face drug charges.
On Wednesday, PCSO said deputies arrested two sisters for selling and delivering fentanyl in the San Manuel area.
"We are going after these dealers because drugs are killing people in our community and communities across our nation,” said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.
